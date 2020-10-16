Policy to support, empower and strengthen Pacific Aotearoa - MPP

Friday, 16 October, 2020 - 12:35

First-hand experience and insight can often cause a career change, which was indeed the case for Jon Siakimotu, the Ministry for Pacific Peoples (MPP) Policy Manager - Projects.

Jon has recently been promoted from Principal Policy Advisor to Policy Manager - Projects, after joining the Ministry in 2005.

"I ended up at the Ministry, one year after graduating from Waikato University," Jon explains.

"I had wanted to take a year and work in a role unrelated to my qualification, so I worked for a company providing employment support and skills to Ministry of Social Development (MSD) clients.

"This experience changed my career pathway, the majority of my MSD clients were Pacific and Maori - and this made me think about how I could help and make the most significant impact, which led me to the Ministry where I wanted to be part of the work to make a positive change or support to Pacific."

Born in New Zealand while his Niuean parents were training to be teachers, Jon and his family returned to Niue, where he was mostly raised and educated.

The eldest of three boys, Jon spent his senior high school year at Wairarapa College, on a scholarship.

"I went back to Niue, where I worked for the Government for several years before leaving Niue and enrolling into tertiary education, in Hamilton."

Jon says his previous and current role at MPP are leadership roles which cover both policy development through to operational implementation and delivery of initiatives.

"These initiatives support, empower and strengthen our Pacific families and communities."

Not only does Jon bring his strong Niuean culture, heritage, and language to the role, but also his experience and learnings as a family man - a father, brother, uncle, and cousin.

"I have a strong understanding of taking the voices of our people through policy development and the opportunity to deliver them to our communities and seeing how it supports our families."

The past two years has been cause for celebration at the Ministry, Jon says, as it has secured funding for Pacific communities, to go towards aspects of wellbeing, including languages, housing, employment, and education.

"I am really proud of those achievements the team has made working together as a Ministry," he adds.

