Dublin Street-Victoria Avenue traffic signals set for upgrade - Whanganui Council

Friday, 16 October, 2020 - 13:16

Work is about to start on an upgrade of traffic signals and layout at the Dublin Street-Victoria Avenue intersection, one of the busiest in Whanganui.

The work will begin on Monday, 19 October, with the drilling of new cable ducts under the intersection approaches. Road signs including electronic signboards are already in place to notify road users and pedestrians of the upgrades.

A temporary roundabout will then be installed a week later on Monday, 26 October, and the old traffic signals progressively removed. Pedestrians will still be able to cross at the intersection with the help of temporary pedestrian islands in the centre of each approach.

Whanganui District Council’s senior roading engineer, Brent Holmes, says, "The intersection’s traffic signal equipment is out of date and has become unreliable - maintenance is an issue as well, with parts no longer available.

"The current intersection layout also has limited pedestrian protection at its crossing points. The proximity to Whanganui Intermediate School, and recent and projected growth in pedestrian and vehicle activity in Whanganui means an upgrade of this area is a priority."

Upgrade work will retain the basic layout of the intersection with minor improvements. A feature will be a raised pedestrian/cyclist platform across the left-turn slip lane area from Dublin Street near Whanganui Intermediate School into Victoria Avenue.

A traffic camera will also be installed, and the intersection controller will be connected to the fibre network to provide 24/7 monitoring of faults. The intersection’s footpaths, kerbs and channels will also be improved for better pedestrian use and to enhance drainage.

The Dublin Street-Victoria Avenue intersection is the second busiest for traffic volumes in Whanganui - the busiest is the Glasgow Street-Victoria Avenue intersection that was upgraded earlier this year.

The project, including the raised platform, footpath and kerb work, is expected to be completed by the end of November 2020. For more information, please visit: www.whanganui.govt.nz/traffic-signals-upgrade