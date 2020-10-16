Police seek witnesses to fatal Mangere crash

Friday, 16 October, 2020 - 15:05

Counties Manukau Police are appealing for witnesses to a fatal motorcycle crash in Mangere on Sunday 11th October, 2020.

The motorcyclist died after crashing on Oruarangi Road at around 10.20am.

The rider was Deane Whenu McKinnon, aged 63.

The Serious Crash Unit would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or who may have seen the motorcycle riding on Ascot Road or SH20 prior to the incident between 10am and 10.20am on Sunday.

Any witnesses can contact Constable Steve Latham at the Serious Crash Unit at DL_CMSCU@police.govt.nz or phone (09) 261 1310.