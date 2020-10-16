Serious crash in Newtown

|
Emergency services are at the scene of a serious single-vehicle crash on Adelaide Road, Newtown.
Police were called about 9.45pm.
Initial indications suggest one person has been seriously injured.
The road is currently closed and the Serious Crash Unit will examine the scene.
Diversions are in place.
