Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Gordonton, Waikato.
The two-vehicle crash occurred on Waverley Road about 3.10pm.
Two people have been seriously injured.
The road is blocked between Piako Road and Seddon Road and motorists are advised to avoid the area.
