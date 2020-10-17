Serious crash in Paerata

|
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash at the intersection of Heights Road and Beatty Road, Paerata, involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was transported to hospital in a serious condition.
The intersection will be closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.
Motorists should avoid the area, if possible.
