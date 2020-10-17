Serious crash in Gordonton

|
One person has died following the two-vehicle crash on Waverley Road about 3.10pm.
Another person is understood to be in a serious condition, while two others sustained moderate injuries.
The road will remain closed while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene.
Motorists should continue to avoid the area.
