Morrinsville Powerball player wins $5.5 million

Saturday, 17 October, 2020 - 20:53

Powerball’s winning streak continues with a lucky Morrinsville Powerball player scoring themselves a cool $5.5 million with Powerball First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning ticket was sold at Paper Plus Morrinsville in Morrinsville and is made up of $5 million from Powerball First Division and $500,000 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight’s win comes one week after a Christchurch MyLotto player won $5.5 million with Powerball and follows a run of extraordinary luck with Powerball being struck eight times in the last seven weeks!

One other Lotto player from Upper Hutt will also be celebrating after winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division tonight. The winning Lotto ticket was sold at Countdown Maidstone in Upper Hutt.

Strike Four rolled over tonight and will be $800,000 on Wednesday.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores should write their name on the back of their ticket and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet, online at MyLotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.

Players can phone Lotto NZ on 0800 695 6886 if they want to enquire about the best way to claim a prize.

Due to the election coverage on TVNZ1 tonight, the live draw was aired on TVNZ2. Wednesday night’s live draw will be back on TVNZ1 at 8:20pm.

At Alert Level 1, Lotto NZ counters across the country will be open, and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19