Fatal crash in Hastings

Sunday, 18 October, 2020 - 07:00

Police can confirm a pedestrian has died following a fatal collision in Hastings last night.

The collision, on the Hawke's Bay Expressway just south of York Road, was reported to Police at about 11.20pm.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

A scene examination has been completed and the road is now open.

Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances.