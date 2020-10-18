Our Zero Waste World Summit programme launched

Sunday, 18 October, 2020 - 20:25

The Zero Waste Network Aotearoa is today launching the full programme for the Our Zero Waste World Summit, a five-day celebration of zero waste people, projects and design from all over the world that runs from 4-8 November.

"This is a free, digital event focused on solutions that is open to anyone with an interest in building a better world based on zero waste," said Dorte Wray, Executive Officer of the Zero Waste Network.

"We live in a society that is addicted to cheaply-made throw-away convenience, but there are hopeful signs this could change. Our opening session will look at what those in the business think are some opportunities and barriers for increased use of reuse systems in Aotearoa and provide insight into some of the key players and bigger picture context."

"The evening session addresses the transformation to a zero waste world. This is about more than recapturing resources in a circular economy, it’s a gateway to a new way of thinking about resources, relationships, community, connectedness and nature. We know that this is urgently necessary given the ecological crisis we are facing. Zero waste provides real-world, practical methods for beginning to address these big issues."

The conference will be addressing all aspects of zero waste over the five days of the conference including zero waste design, zero waste and technology, developing a zero waste culture, and how we can use organic materials to rebuild soil health and address food poverty.

Local speakers for the conference include zero waste champion Liam Prince from The Rubbish Trip, Kate Walmsley from the Urban Farmers Alliance, and Jonathan Hammon from Massey University’s Zero Waste Academy.

International speakers include zero waste practitioners and thinkers from the US, the Philippines, Indonesia, Brazil, Australia, Rarotonga, Tanzania and India.

"We have so much to learn from experience overseas. As importantly zero waste is an idea and practice that needs to be international in scope, because the issues of climate change, waste and pollution are global."

The conference is supported by Zero Waste International, the Global Alliance for Incinerator Alternatives (GAIA), Auckland Council, Waste Not Consulting, Envision and Rothbury.