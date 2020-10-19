Haumoana first of eight community water supplies completed - Council

Monday, 19 October, 2020 - 09:53

The first of Hastings District’s eight small community drinking water supply upgrades has been completed.

The new Haumoana, Te Awanga, Parkhill water source and treatment facility was blessed on Saturday morning, attended by Matahiwi Marae, near neighbours, councillors and the construction teams.

Kaumatua Tom Mulligan and Ratana Church minister Brown Wiki led the blessing, after which Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst thanked mana whenua and neighbours of the site for their support.

"Safe drinking water is our number one priority and the projects being undertaken to upgrade Hastings drinking water supplies includes our eight small community supplies," said Mrs Hazlehurst.

"It is great today to celebrate the completion of the first new water treatment facility. I want to take this opportunity to sincerely thank members of the community who have contributed to this project - from Ray Wiggins, who sold us the site, to Russell Collins, who allowed us to use his paddocks to weld and store 1855 metres of pipe, and the residents along the road who so graciously coped with the disruption. Their good will and patience is much appreciated."

The formal blessing was followed by an open day for the residents of Haumoana, Te Awanga and Parkhill, to enable them to see the state-of-the-art technology that will keep their drinking water safe.

The system consists of a new bore, drilled on Palomino Rd, which has much improved water quality. That quality of the water will mean much less chlorine needs to be added to keep it safe.

From the bore, the water feeds into the new treatment plant on the corner of Palomino Rd and Parkhill Rd, where it is disinfected using ultra-violet light, before being chlorinated and stored in the 600,000 litre tank, for distribution throughout the 25 kilometres of pipe to homes.

The plant is now in the process of being commissioned, which is expected to be completed by the second week in November, after which the supply will feed through the network.