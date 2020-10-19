Witnesses sought to stabbing in Waipukurau

Monday, 19 October, 2020 - 11:20

Police are looking for witnesses to a stabbing in Waipukurau on Sunday morning.

Emergency services responded to a report a person had been injured at a Lake View Road property at about 2.45am yesterday.

Upon arrival they located a man with two stab wounds.

The man is currently receiving treatment in Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on Sunday morning and is due to appear in the Hastings District Court on 22 October 2020 charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number 201019/4294 or get in touch anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 55 11.