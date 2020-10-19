Water canons "alarming escalation" in Thai policing protests

Monday, 19 October, 2020 - 11:37

Responding to the dispersal of protesters by Thai police using water cannons with irritants and dye, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for Campaigns, Ming Yu Hah, said:

"The excessive force used to disperse tonight’s peaceful protests was unwarranted and in no way complied with the principles of legality, necessity, and proportionality, as the Thai authorities claim.

"The use of water cannons and irritants not only poses serious risk of injury, the use of dye is indiscriminate and could lead to the arbitrary targeting and arrest of peaceful protesters, journalists, or simply local residents who were marked with the coloring.

"In policing assemblies, Thai authorities should respect, protect and ensure the exercise of the human rights of organizers and participants. They must also ensure the safety and security of journalists, observers, and other members of the public observing the protests.

"We urge the Thai authorities to comply with their international obligations and facilitate the right to peaceful assembly. They must let peaceful protesters express their views - not exacerbate tensions further."