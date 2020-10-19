Tolaga Wharf closed for tree removal

Monday, 19 October, 2020 - 12:57

Council is removing a few large macrocarpa trees at the entrance to Tolaga Bay Wharf today. The wood from these trees will be cut for firewood and be made available to the community at a later date.

"Our arborist has assessed these trees and has decided there is a safety risk to the public," said De-Arne Sutherland, Council’s liveable spaces manager.

"Due to the proximity to the wharf, access will be affected today for the duration of the work."

Ms Sutherland said Roberts Tree Surgeons were doing the work on behalf of Council.