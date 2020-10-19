Night time road works between Queenstown and Frankton - NZTA

Monday, 19 October, 2020 - 13:08

Queenstown Lakes District road users will notice road resurfacing activities on Frankton Road, starting at the end of Labour Weekend and running through to mid-November.

Aspiring Highways is doing the road resurfacing on behalf of Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The resurfacing, which will be undertaken Sunday to Thursday nights, is to start on the evening of Monday, 26 October. This work is expected to be completed after about three weeks, weather dependent.

The work area is located on SH6A from just outside of Goldfield Heights Road and Hensman Road, and traffic management can be expected to extend anywhere from 275 to 600 Frankton Road during this time. (See map below)

People using this section of highway on these evenings may experience minor delays between 9pm and 6am and everyone should allow extra time for their journey, says Mark Stewart, Waka Kotahi Maintenance Contract Manager for Central Otago.

"Road users and residents will notice some limited traffic management during the day. This will be in place with temporary speed limits in order to protect the work achieved over night and to make the road safer while short sections of uneven surface may be present. Every effort will be made to keep the length and impact of this work to a minimum," he says.

"For their own safety and that of the road works team, we ask that people travel through the work sites at the signed temporary speed limits," says Mr Stewart.

"As the work is happening at night to minimise traffic delays, some people living nearby may hear machinery noise. However this will be for a limited time as the work crews move along Frankton Road. By doing the work at night it can be completed more efficiently and with significantly less disruption overall," Mr Stewart says.

Waka Kotahi thanks everyone for their patience and for taking care while this important maintenance work is completed ahead of summer and the holiday period.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAsouthisland

Twitter Otago/Southland: twitter.com/WakaKotahiOS

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)