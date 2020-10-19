'Arrests, witnesses sought - Bishopdale firearms incident'

Monday, 19 October, 2020 - 15:55

Police are seeking witnesses to a firearms incident in Bishopdale this morning.

At around 11:45am, Police we received a report of a vehicle that had been shot at on Breens Road.

No one was in the vehicle at the time and no one was injured.

The offenders then fled from the scene in a vehicle.

Police are speaking to two people in relation to this incident.

At this stage we are not seeking anyone else.

Police have also located the offending vehicle and a firearm which are being examined.

We would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information about the incident that could assist Police.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Police on 105.

We understand that this was a distressing incident for the Bishopdale community.

We have dedicated staff working to hold those responsible to account.