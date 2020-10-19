Submissions open for Dunstan Downs tenure review - Land Information NZ

Monday, 19 October, 2020 - 16:27

The public are invited to have their say on a proposal that could see 9,500 hectares in the South Island high country become conservation land.

A preliminary proposal was recently developed for Dunstan Downs, a 12,300 hectare Crown pastoral lease in North Otago, which is one of 28 properties currently in tenure review.

Land Information New Zealand (LINZ), which manages the tenure review process on behalf of the Commissioner of Crown Lands (CCL), recently released details of the proposal to allow the public an opportunity to provide feedback.

CCL Craig Harris says under the proposal more than 70 percent of the pastoral lease would become public conservation land.

"If the proposal goes ahead, 9,500 hectares, including part of the impressive St Bathans Range, will contribute to nearby conservation areas and reserves."

The remaining 2,800 hectares of the pastoral lease would become freehold, with some areas subject to protective conditions, such as conservation covenants.

"I would like to encourage anyone who has any feedback on the future of this special landscape to make a submission," says Mr Harris.

Submissions close 24 November 2020.

While the Government made the decision to end tenure review in 2018, until changes to the Crown Pastoral Land Act come into effect, tenure review is ongoing.

Tenure review is a voluntary process that gives lessees an opportunity to buy some of their leasehold land from the Crown. The remainder of the land returns to the Crown for conservation purposes.