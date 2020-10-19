Police name Hastings crash victim

|
[ login or create an account ]
Police can now confirm the name of the pedestrian who died following a collision on the Hawke's Bay Expressway on Saturday 17 October.
He was Steven Karena Timu, 56, of Hastings.
Police extend our sympathies to his family and friends.
The investigation into the circumstances of the collision is ongoing.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice