Indigenous designer revitalises Maori design through community collaboration - Wintec

Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 - 08:41

Indigenous designer Jade Kake of WhangÄrei, treated Hamilton audiences with a kÅrero (talk) recently as part of the School of Media Arts’ Ramp Talks at Te KÅpÅ« MÄnia o Kirikiriroa Marae, Wintec.

Although Kake was raised in Australia, she always had a strong anchoring to home. She grew up living communally and her father designed and built their whÄnau home.

"I didn’t grow up wanting to be a designer, but I guess you could say there’s been a logic to how I’ve ended up here."

Although she never knew she’d end up in this career, Kake was always a dreamer. Now she is a visionary and a future-shaper. She is also incredibly humble. As the founder of and driving force behind Matakohe Architecture + Urbanism, Kake’s community-based approach to the work she does is evidence of a person who truly believes that change can happen through listening to the needs of people who have historically been ignored and actively silenced.

Rather than let that history cripple her, it fuels Kake’s fire and the impact she is having on her own hapÅ« (sub-tribe), and the hapÅ« of others is already creating big changes in those communities.

The work Matakohe Architecture + Urbanism do is varied but ranges from architecturally designed papakÄinga (traditional MÄori communal/community living) to working with local councils and mana whenua (people of the hapÅ«) groups in co-designing civic and commercial spaces.

"We support MÄori communities and organisations to progress marae, papakÄinga and whenua development projects by combining cultural and technical expertise to co-create a design process that takes into consideration the history, culture and aspirations of the community," says Kake.

During the talk, Kake discussed in detail some of the projects that her and her team of Indigenous wÄhine (women) have been working on.

The project that excites Kake the most though is also her ‘dream project’ - the revitalisation and design of a papakÄinga for her own hapÅ« in WhangÄrei.

"It’s been a long process - over ten years, but we’ve been working together with our whÄnau whÄnui (wider family) and we’ve come up with an exciting design."

"The ‘marae’ itself is a new typology. Villages disappeared after colonisation and gave way to the contemporary marae. The marae as we know it is at the heart of the kÄinga. Everything should be enhancing the marae.

"It’s my dream that in these new papakÄinga our language can thrive. It’s an opportunity to enrich te reo and to learn."

Kake’s contemporary papakÄinga designs are resilient models that include income streams for sustainability such as public campgrounds and light industrial parks.

There are many differences between Kake’s approach to a non-Indigenous design approach, but the key to Kake’s method is honouring and listening to mana whenua.

"HapÅ«-rangatiratanga [loosely - self-determination at a hapÅ« level] is at the core of these projects. Those with close whakapapa [lineage] to the community should be at the heart. It’s about strengthening the capacity of the hapÅ« through these relationships and opportunities. If I can assist and grow that talent pool, then I’m happy to help."

With such a specialised skill, Kake and her design team are in high demand as councils in many urban centres are beginning to understand the importance of architectural design that’s informed by the "history, culture and aspirations of the community."

Kake sees her role in situations where she’s not mana whenua as a facilitator and grower of opportunities.

"If I’m asked by a group or council that needs my help where I’m not mana whenua I’ll firstly recommend an architect who is, and say, "you could work with them or we could all work together".

"It’s important to grow the talent pool and strengthen the capacity of the hapÅ«, so as much as possible I’ll include tauira [students] and emerging practitioners in assisting with the project."

The kaupapa of collaboration that informs Kake’s work resonated with Megan Lyon, Ramp Festival Director involved in the Ramp Talk series, who felt that Kake was the right person to deliver a talk that engages with contemporary issues affecting MÄori in a constructive and considered way.

"Our Ramp events kaupapa is all about furthering creative connections and offering fresh insights by bringing students, community and industry together.

"Jade spoke of the ideas of home, whÄnau and community, which is timely and relevant when there is a heightened awareness of these themes as a result of lockdown and the global pandemic.

"Particularly for our students these talks get them thinking about new perspectives which they can consider when studying for their own creative careers."

Wintec’s Executive Director MÄori Hera White, who is on the Habitat for Humanity board with Kake, echoes Lyon’s words, affirming the importance of connecting with students who want to make proactive contributions to their communities.

"Jade is a brilliant young woman who is a leader in revitalising MÄori architecture and design which is her profession. However her main passion and driver is self-determination of whÄnau and hapÅ«, and building capability within them."