Official signing for transfer of monitoring functions - council

Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 - 09:23

A special ceremony has been held in TaupÅ for the official signing of an agreement to transfer specific water quality monitoring functions to the TÅ«wharetoa MÄori Trust Board.

At a meeting in July, Waikato regional councillors voted unanimously in favour of transferring summer bathing beach, regional rivers, rainfall and groundwater quality monitoring within the Lake TaupÅ catchment to the trust board.

It’s the first iwi authority in Aotearoa New Zealand to have functions transferred to them by a council.

Governance and senior officials from both the council and the trust board were at last Friday’s event (16 October) which saw the formal agreement signed by leaders.

Council chair Russ Rimmington described it as an important step forward in resource management for our nation, sending a strong signal that the time has come for more effective engagement between councils and iwi.

"The signing of this agreement is the start of something new, providing the opportunity for NgÄti TÅ«wharetoa to be directly involved in tracking the quality of these waterbodies over time.

"For Waikato Regional Council, it creates a more efficient method for delivering some of our monitoring functions, saving us more than $100,000 over a 10-year period," Cr Rimmington said.

Regional councillor Andrew MacPherson said at the event that the council had become more confident in working in partnership with iwi.

"Through the maturing of our relationship, we are no longer looking to just meet statutory requirements or minimums. We are seeking greater opportunities to work together, to partner on projects that are mutually beneficial to iwi and the council, and therefore the wider community," Cr MacPherson said.

The provision to transfer functions to an iwi authority has been an option since the Resource Management Act (RMA) was enacted almost three decades ago. Section 33 of the RMA enables a local authority to transfer any one or more of its functions, powers or duties under the act to another public authority, except for the power of transfer itself.

TÅ«wharetoa MÄori Trust Board will only collect samples - not make decisions - and the data collected in undertaking sampling will remain in the ownership of Waikato Regional Council.

The council may choose to revoke the transfer agreement at any time should the conditions in the agreement not be met.