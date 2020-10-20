'Turners Subscription provides alternative car ownership model for Kiwis'

Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 - 12:05

Kiwis now have another alternative for vehicle ownership, with the official launch of Turners Subscription https://www.turnerssubscription.co.nz, initially in Auckland and to be rolled out across New Zealand in due course.

While the vehicle subscription concept is still new in New Zealand, it is rapidly gaining in popularity in overseas markets. The Turners Subscription model offers flexibility and convenience along with variety, minimal commitment and an all-round simpler alternative to vehicle ownership. To make things even more appealing, the monthly fee covers most of the usual costs of vehicle ownership, from registration and insurance to maintenance and repairs.

Customers will be able to choose and switch cars to suit their lifestyle and their needs, from an economy hatch for around town through to SUVs for the family and even electric vehicles. Cars can be switched monthly if a customer’s needs change, for example, a van is needed for moving house, an SUV for a holiday, or a larger vehicle for a growing family.

Head of Turners Subscription, Jeremy Rooke, said: "Turners Subscription is ideal for those people who don’t want the outlay required to purchase a car or the hassle and costs of vehicle ownership. It also provides a great solution for people needing a car for only a few months or those uncertain as to what their longer-term vehicle requirements might be.

"There’s a number of reasons customers are choosing Turners Subscription. One customer was starting a new job and needed a larger car quickly, another customer works overseas and needed a car while they are in New Zealand, while yet another customer wanted a car for the summer so they could get out and about more.

He continued: "Turners Subscription is about flexibility and convenience: you can switch to a different car monthly, plus with a commitment of only 30 days you can stop the subscription when you need to. Our pricing is inclusive of most of the costs of ownership: just add fuel, we take care of the rest. We have a great launch special on at the moment: for a limited time we are offering customers their 4th week free on the first month’s subscription."

Vehicles currently available range from a Suzuki Splash from $112 per week through to a 2018 Hyundai Accent from $154 per week and, at the upper end, a 2016 Subaru XV 4WD at $238 per week. Turners Subscription expects the range and number of vehicles to grow over the coming months.

There has already been positive interest from a number of customers for Turners Subscription with the first vehicle delivered soon after launch to a customer needing a car for a few months before relocating.

Customer Story

Based in Auckland, Bo is one of Turners Subscription’s first customers, picking up a 2018 Hyundai Accent after reading about the new service earlier in the year.

"I’m a big fan of the subscription model - essentially there is no economic rational to buying and owning certain assets and a car is one of them. First you have to deal with the purchase costs, and then there are the running costs associated with owning a car - which can be more than $100 per week," he said.

"Having all the fixed and variable costs, such as the Warrant of Fitness, registration, maintenance / repairs, insurance premium, and roadside assistance covered included in the monthly price makes the subscription model very attractive."

While he has no plans to switch cars for the moment, he says it’s great to know the option is there should he need a bigger car or a vehicle for a specific purpose.