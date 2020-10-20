Tarbet sections well underway - Flaxmere Planning Committee

Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 - 12:14

The water infrastructure is in place and work on the new street in the Tarbet St housing development in Flaxmere will start towards the end of the month, bringing more affordable homes in Flaxmere a step closer.

The project is going very well - on time and on budget, says project manager John Wright. Sections are expected to be ready for sale by February.

The drinking water, waste water and storm water systems are all in place, and underground power cabling has been installed. Work on the shared green space in the centre of the development will start at about the same time.

The project is a one of a number of initiatives in Hastings District Council’s housing plan for the district, intended to increase housing availability and improve opportunities for low-income families and first home buyers.

Sections, priced between $130,000 and $140,000, will be sold by Hastings District Council, which owns the land. "That is very good news for our Flaxmere families," said Flaxmere Planning Committee chairman Traci Tuimaseve.

There are conditions that will help ensure the sections go to those most likely to need them, and to make sure a good standard of housing is built on them.

Those conditions include that buyers must live in the home they build for at least three years - which makes them unavailable to developers - and building must start within six months of buying a section. The homes must have at least three bedrooms, have an attached garage, have a colour-steel roof and aluminum joinery, and paths and driveways must be paved.

That will mean they are of a similar style and standard to the new homes being built by Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga across the road in Waingakau.

Two larger sections, earmarked for social housing, will meet the same quality standards but will have different configurations.

Both the Tarbet Street development and Waingakau are in close proximity to Te Aranga Marae, and the newly redeveloped Te Kura o Kimi Ora, in West Flaxmere.

"This is part of our beloved suburb that has long been crying out for good infrastructure, especially housing," said Hastings District councillor, Hastings Ambassador and champion of Flaxmere Henare O’Keefe.

"I can’t wait to see homes on there with our families living in them. I cannot even begin to imagine how this would make them feel. This is a significant game-changer. Our Flaxmere is an opportunity, not a liability."