Birchville School students create legacy with interactive art - council

Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 - 12:25

Upper Hutt City Council and Birchville School recently celebrated Upper Hutt City’s latest addition to the ‘Painted Environment.’ Last Tuesday, a unique, fun and interactive mural was official opened on the grounds of Upper Hutt’s Birchville School.

Mayor Wayne Guppy, Birchville School students and local Upper Hutt artist, Josh Smits, gathered for the official opening-a collaborative mural project between Council and Birchville School.

The initial idea came from four Birchville School students and their ‘Inquiry Learning,’ a teacher-supported process that encourages students to pose questions, investigate, explore, and learn about topics they are interested in. The students decided that they wanted to make their school grounds more welcoming and enjoyable, both inside and outside of school hours. They wanted families to feel welcome in the weekend and felt that an activity like snakes and ladders would help bring the community together.

The students developed a proposal identifying why they felt it was important for the community, what was needed to complete the project, and who might be able to help them achieve it. Upper Hutt City Council was more than happy to support the initiative and the students worked together with a local artist to develop a snakes and ladders concept, with an Upper Hutt flavour.

The students and mural artist, Josh, held a working bee over a weekend so the students could help paint the mural. Jarod Summers, Teacher and Assistant Principal of Birchville School says, "It’s amazing to see students can make a difference, drive their own learning, and see a project through to completion. Josh worked really hard at incorporating their thoughts and ideas into our ‘TÅtara and Tuna’ design. They’ve left a legacy of what can be achieved with some hard work, and of course support from Upper Hutt City Council."

Instead of snakes there are tuna (eels), and the ladders are represented by TÅtara trees. This is reflective of Upper Hutt City’s beautiful native flora and fauna. Each of these have multi-lingual translations for "Up" and "Down" to encompass the diversity and multiculturalism of the community.

The mural has been a big hit with the children who are putting it to good use every day. The next project the inquiry group are focusing on is a ‘hacky sack’ holder to build and place next to the TÅtara and Tuna mural.