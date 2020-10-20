Serious crash on SH1, Mataura - NZ Police

|
Police are at the scene of a truck vs car crash on Main Street (SH1) and Dacre Street Mataura.
Emergency services were alerted at around 1:05pm.
A helicopter has been dispatched.
An update on injuries will be provided when they become available.
Cordons are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
