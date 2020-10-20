Allegations of sexual assaults in Wellington - NZ Police

Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 - 14:20

Police are aware of commentary on social media in regard to allegations of sexual assaults in Wellington by men who have been named on various social media platforms.

On the back of the social media comments we have received a small number of complaints and these are being investigated.

While we understand the concerns of the community in regard to this matter we ask people to refrain from using social media to name individuals or post personal details as this could impact on the Police investigation.

We know that coming forward to report a sexual assault can be incredibly difficult, however we want to reassure the Wellington community that we treat these reports extremely seriously.

Anyone who has information that may assist our ongoing enquiries is asked to contact Wellington Police directly on 105 and reference Operation Emerald.

We will treat it with sensitivity and investigate thoroughly.

If you have been affected by sexual violence and need support contact Wellington HELP on their 24/7 support line, 04 801 6655.