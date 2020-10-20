AC Baths pools closed following suspected medical event - council

Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 - 15:01

Emergency services were called to the AC Baths around midday today after a swimmer was pulled from the 25 metre indoor pool following a suspected medical event.

Staff responded immediately and did all they could to revive the man before emergency services arrived, but unfortunately he did not respond to CPR.

All pools have been closed until 10am tomorrow (Wednesday) as a mark of respect.

Chief Executive Gareth Green said police were leading the investigation into the cause of the incident and staff would be supporting that as much as they could.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to the family of the man involved," said Mr Green.

"I am incredibly proud of the team for their quick response to this unfortunate event. It is incidents like this when their training and professionalism really comes to the fore. Unfortunately this time, their efforts were unsuccessful," he said.

"We will be offering them support through a variety of means including counselling if required."