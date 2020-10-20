Otago Polytechnic to host award-winning architect - Otago Polytechnic

Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 - 16:09

Otago Polytechnic is hosting this year’s Ted McCoy Architecture lecture on Friday 23 October.

Awarded the New Zealand Institute of Architects Gold Medal in 2018, Jeremy Salmond will deliver a public lecture titled, "Silver Threads Among the Gold - Filling the Regeneration Gap".

Associate Professor Tobias Danielmeier, of Otago Polytechnic’s College of Creative Practice and Enterprise, is excited about Jeremy’s visit.

"For the last decades, Jeremy Salmond’s practice has been dedicated to heritage conservation in New Zealand. "Given the nature of Dunedin’s historic building fabric - but also its future orientation - it is a great pleasure to have such a talented and respected architect and writer deliver this year’s Ted McCoy public lecture.

Jeremy Salmond is an articulate advocate for New Zealand’s heritage and has contributed to the conservation of many of New Zealand’s most important heritage sites. Early conservation projects included the Pompallier Printing House in Russell, Stone Store in Kerikeri and Mission House on Kawau Island; Auckland’s Civic Theatre, Old Government House, War Memorial Museum, Domain Wintergardens, Art Gallery and former Chief Post Office. In NgÄruawÄhia, Jeremy worked on the conservation of Turangawaewae Marae; in Wellington, Sacred Heart Cathedral; in Christchurch, the Arts Centre; in Dunedin, Iona Church. Jeremy’s ground-breaking book Old New Zealand Houses 1800-1940, and successive publications, have helped New Zealanders appreciate the built history of their country. Yet Jeremy is not a prisoner of history. He has always been acutely aware that for old buildings to have a life they must have contemporary relevance. Jeremy is as much focused on the present and the future as he is on the past. Jeremy Salmond’s public lecture, "Silver Threads Among the Gold - Filling the Regeneration Gap", will be held at 6pm-7.30pm on Friday, 23 October, at Otago Polytechnic’s O Block, Anzac Ave.