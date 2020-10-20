Grow your GIS with 2 free online development programmes - LINZ

Tuesday, 20 October, 2020 - 16:17

Land Information New Zealand (LINZ) is stepping out into the virtual world, making geospatial online learning and capability development more accessible.

Our Geospatial Capability Team has developed 2 free online learning programmes - GrowGISNZ GeoBites and NgÄ Poutama Matawhenua - aimed at increasing effective use of geographic and property information in the wider GIS community and also for those working for and in MÄori communities in particular.

"These are a great example of sharing our specialist experience and reaching audiences outside of Wellington," says Ms Jan Pierce, LINZ’s Deputy Chief Executive Location Information.

"Both of the programmes are being run in partnership with other organisations and our own LINZ specialists showing how we can use our relationships to build GIS capability in community," Ms Pierce says.

The programmes focus on audience participation and engagement while setting aside plenty of time for post-demonstration discussion, questions and conversations with panellists and specialists.

"We’re aiming to make the live demonstrations entertaining as well as sharing the practicalities of working with data," says Duane Wilkins, Senior Advisor Geospatial Capability Building.

"COVID-19 has meant we’ve been able to lever greater acceptance of online learning, as well as making video recordings available for on-demand viewing," Duane says.

In 2018 and 2019, LINZ held a series of several webinars, with our most successful events pulling in more than 150 participants at each event. The LiDAR session was the most popular with more than 300 concurrent viewers.

This year registrations for NgÄ Poutama Matawhenua have already exceeded attendance in previous years with over 350 people signed up.

"We’re on track to hosting the largest ever GIS training event for MÄori communities and there’s room for everyone so check out our website and join us," says Duane.

GrowGISNZGeoBites is a series of practical technical demonstrations for New Zealand geospatial practitioners focussing on New Zealand-specific workflows and data needs.

Our first event on 27 October describes how to use macrons for GIS practitioners, followed by LiDAR, resilience datasets and then web services.

NgÄPoutamaMatawhenua is a series practical MÄori GIS mapping wÄnanga are specifically tailored towards those working for iwi, MÄori trusts and environmental groups.

We will be providing demonstrations of how to apply GIS mapping tools to a variety of common workflows including identifying significant sites, land management and parcel data management, environmental monitoring, storytelling, and 3D visualisations.