Serious crash on SH1, Kaitaia - NZ Police

The crash, between a vehicle and a pedestrian, occurred around 6:20pm.
The pedestrian has been seriously injured and Ambulance are attending.
The Serious Crash Unit is also attending.
Cordons are in place at Watts Street and Allen Bell Drive and motorists are advised to expect delays.
