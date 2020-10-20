Fatal house fire in Cockle Bay

|
[ login or create an account ]
One person has died following a fire at a residential property in Minerva Terrace, Cockle Bay this evening.
Emergency services were called to the well-involved fire at 6.50pm.
Two other people have been injured and transported to Middlemore Hospital.
Police will be working with FENZ to determine the circumstances of the fire.
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice