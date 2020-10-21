'Whakatohea Mandate application adjourned until the Crown acts in good faith'

Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 - 07:53

The Waitangi Tribunal released its decision on the WhakatÅhea Mandate Inquiry yesterday 3 days post election and has deciced not to grant urgency at this time due to the uncertainty of when the Crown will make a final decision as to final settlement or to seek ratification.

"I am content with the decision at this time by Judge Savage as he highlights that the conflict in Whakatohea is unfortunate it isn’t exceptional and he understands the whakapapa of conflict that exists. He captures all our concerns since his decision to grant the first urgency back in 2017. The onus is back on the Crown to act in good faith otherwise we will continue to litigate" says Ms Te Ringahuia Hata, one of the applicants.

"The concerns of the hapÅ« and other claimants are put squarely before the Tribunal again and now we seek to resolve issues like withdrawal of hapÅ« claims from the Deed"

Ms Hata brought the application along with Hon Tuariki Delamere against the Crown in June of this year with the support of 20 Wai claimants and five hapÅ« whom all oppose the Whakatohea Pre-settlement Trust’s Mandate to negotiate their claims on their behalf.

"We have officially put the Crown on notice and the application has been adjourned" says Mr Delamere.

"Judge Savage made further comments and signalled to the Crown that it is the parties obligation to sort these issues out in good faith so we intend to meet with the Crown directly. It’s a win-win for all parties in my view because we won’t be going away anytime soon until the Crown recognise that they are negotiating with an empty vessel and an entity that doesn’t have a robust mandate by any standards. We look forward to our discussions with the Crown"