Diversity the winner at the Absolutely Positively Wellingtonian awards

Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 - 09:25

What do the Director-General of Health, a former Deputy Mayor, a drag king, a wahine toa, and an interfaith council leader have in common? They’re all recipients of the 2020 Absolutely Positively Wellingtonian (APW) awards.

Fifteen recipients of the award were celebrated last night at an event acknowledging their commitment and contribution to making a difference in the community, the city, and the country.

These awards are a small way of thanking Wellingtonians who make a huge contribution, usually voluntarily, to our people, our environment and our community, says Mayor Andy Foster.

"These winners come from a diverse range of cultures, demographics, and backgrounds, some are well known internationally, some just in their neighbourhood, but all provide an invaluable service to our community as a whole.

"While these awards usually acknowledge the charitable and voluntary contributions of Wellingtonians, it was also a great honour for me to give this award to Dr Ashley Bloomfield for his outstanding leadership role in the country’s COVID-19 health response," adds the Mayor.

The winners’ contributions to the community ranged from promoting and facilitating Tikanga MÄori and rangatahi kapa haka, to 40 years of service at Youthline Wellington, a couple who together have dedicated over 50 years as Scout Leaders helping develop many hundreds of young people through scouting, and a charity which provides donated and second-hand bikes to people from a refugee background.

Arts, Culture and Events portfolio lead, and Wellington International Pride Parade board member, Councillor Nicola Young is also pleased to see a significant number of LGBTQI+ community individuals acknowledged this year.

"The 2020 Wellington International Pride Parade attracted an estimated crowd of 50,000, so it is with mixed emotions we celebrate co-chair Richard Tait who is retiring from the board this year.

"This award acknowledges and thanks Richard for putting our city’s LGBTQI+ community into a warm and friendly spotlight, after all, Wellington is a place for everyone in the alphabet."

Other members of the queer community recognised at the awards include cabaret producer George Fowler and his alter-ego, drag king Hugo Grrrl, and Des Smith, a staunch advocate for gay rights, who with his husband John were the first couple in New Zealand to have a civil union just days after the Act came into effect.

The APW awards were presented and celebrated during a ceremony held at the City Gallery last night (Tuesday 20 October 2020).