Police locate vehicle believed to be involved in Weymouth serious crash

Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 - 09:30

Attribute to Detective Senior Sergeant Albie Alexander, Counties Manukau Central CIB:

Counties Manukau Police are continuing to investigate a serious crash between a van and motorcycle in Weymouth on Tuesday night.

Last night, following Police enquiries, the van believed to be involved in the incident was located in the wider Weymouth area.

The vehicle has been seized by Police.

Our enquiries into locating the driver of the vehicle remain ongoing.

The male motorcyclist who suffered serious injuries was taken to Auckland City Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

The Police investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, at the intersection of Weymouth Road and Blanes Road, is asked to contact Counties Manukau Police on (09) 261 1321.

Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.