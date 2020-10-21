Investigation into Kaitaia incident remains ongoing - NZ Police

Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 - 12:50

Northland Police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of an incident in Kaitaia on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to Matthews Avenue at around 6.20pm where a vehicle had reportedly collided with a pedestrian outside an address.

The male pedestrian was taken to hospital with serious injuries but has sadly died overnight.

The vehicle involved was located at the scene and a 18-year-old woman was spoken to by Police.

She has since been charged with common assault in relation to an earlier alleged incident at the address involving the deceased male.

The woman is due to appear in the Kaitaia District Court at a later date.

The Serious Crash Unit examined the scene last night and a cordon was in place between Allen Bell Drive and Watts Street.

A scene examination was underway this morning on Matthews Avenue.

Police enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing and we cannot rule out further charges in relation to this matter.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information that may assist our enquiries is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Simon Wihongi on 105.