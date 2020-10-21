SH1 East Taupo Arterial southbound Centennial Drive on/off ramps opening - NZTA

Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 - 13:43

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency advises the State Highway 1 East Taupō Arterial southbound on/off ramps at Centennial Drive have been repaired and will be open from 5pm today.

Waka Kotahi wishes to thank motorists for their patience while work to fix and reconstruct the road took place.

Similar repairs to the road surface are needed for the Broadlands Road intersection. This work is due to get underway early November and is expected to take around 12 days to complete, weather permitting. During this work both the East Taupō Arterial SH1 southbound off ramp onto Broadlands Road and the Broadlands Road southbound onramp to the East Taupō Arterial SH1 will be closed.

Detours will be in place and clearly signposted, directing road users to use the Centennial Road intersection. This detour will add approximately 3-4 minutes to a journey.

The northbound on/off ramps will remain open and are unaffected by the closure.

Waka Kotahi expects to share more information about these works closer to their start date.

For more information about the East Taupō Arterial safety improvements, visit nzta.govt.nz/ETA

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

- Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTAWaikatoBoP

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahiWaiBP

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)