'New bridge at Constellation Bus Station this Labour Weekend'

Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 - 13:28

A new pedestrian bridge will be lifted into place at the Constellation Bus Station on Auckland’s North Shore over Labour Weekend.

The station is the busiest hub of all the stations along the Northern Busway, which is being extended from Constellation Drive to Albany as part of the Northern Corridor Improvements project.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Senior Manager Project Delivery Andrew Thackwray says people should leave extra time if they are catching the bus during the holiday weekend.

"There will be some different platform areas at the station to catch the bus. Bus timetables and routes will stay the same and we’re aiming to minimise disruption as much as we can."

Caption: the pedestrian bridge at Constellation Bus Station will connect pedestrians to the new northbound platform as the Northern Busway is extended to Albany.

The platform changes will be in place from 6.00pm Sunday 25 October until 1.00pm Monday 26 October.

Northern Express buses will continue their normal service on the busway. Bus ambassadors will be at the station to show people to the temporary platforms.

The new pedestrian bridge will be lifted into place over the busway by a large crane, to connect to the lift towers. The 28 metre long transparent glass bridge will provide a safe connection between the new northbound platform and the station hub. This is similar to the layout at Smales Farm Station.

Work on the $15M project has been underway this year to build a new northbound platform to cater for more people using the busway during peak times. New toilets, lifts, driver facilities and a kiosk area will also be added to the fit out.

The Northern Corridor Improvements project will provide a much needed transport upgrade for the Albany and North Shore community, with the Northern Busway being extended from Constellation to Albany Station. It includes a new motorway connection between SH1 and SH18 and will open up access to the Western Ring Route and travel to the airport. It will deliver more than 7kms of walking and cycling paths and a wide range of local road and park connections.

