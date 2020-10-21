Positive signs for building activity in Dunedin - Council

Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 - 14:17

The Dunedin City Council says a significant level of building activity across the city is a positive sign the economy is bouncing back from the COVID-19 lockdown.

In the four months to the end of September, the number of building consent applications received by the DCC is up 20% on any comparable period over the previous five years.

At the same time, demand for building inspections is also up 17% compared to 2016 and 2017, and consent volumes for October are also tracking at record levels.

DCC General Manager Community Services Simon Pickford says the "unprecedented" activity is a positive sign for the city’s building industry.

"We know a lot of businesses have been hit hard by the COVID-19 lockdown, so it’s encouraging to see demand for these services coming back."

DCC Building Solutions Manager Paul Henderson says the activity shows a post-COVID catch-up is underway, helped by people unable to travel choosing to spend on home renovations instead.

The 1195 consent applications received between June and September 2020 compares favourably to the same four-month period in 2015 (895 consents received), 2016 (985 received), 2017 (966 received) and 2018 (1010 received).

DCC Resource Consents Manager Alan Worthington says resource consent applications are also up 7% compared to the nine-year average from 2011-2019.

The number of applications received in 2020 had been even higher, at 32% above average, just before the COVID-19 lockdown hit, before dropping back.

Figures for 2020 also show consent applications for new subdivisions are also up 25% compared to 2019, reflecting demand for housing.

Mr Pickford says the economic activity is a double-edged sword for DCC staff, who are working hard to meet statutory 20-working day processing timeframes.

"We’re pulling out all the stops to make sure we get through this volume of work as quickly as possible."