Positive signs for building activity in Dunedin - Council

|
[ login or create an account ]
The Dunedin City Council says a significant level of building activity across the city is a positive sign the economy is bouncing back from the COVID-19 lockdown.
In the four months to the end of September, the number of building consent applications received by the DCC is up 20% on any comparable period over the previous five years.
At the same time, demand for building inspections is also up 17% compared to 2016 and 2017, and consent volumes for October are also tracking at record levels.
DCC General Manager Community Services Simon Pickford says the "unprecedented" activity is a positive sign for the city’s building industry.
"We know a lot of businesses have been hit hard by the COVID-19 lockdown, so it’s encouraging to see demand for these services coming back."
DCC Building Solutions Manager Paul Henderson says the activity shows a post-COVID catch-up is underway, helped by people unable to travel choosing to spend on home renovations instead.
The 1195 consent applications received between June and September 2020 compares favourably to the same four-month period in 2015 (895 consents received), 2016 (985 received), 2017 (966 received) and 2018 (1010 received).
DCC Resource Consents Manager Alan Worthington says resource consent applications are also up 7% compared to the nine-year average from 2011-2019.
The number of applications received in 2020 had been even higher, at 32% above average, just before the COVID-19 lockdown hit, before dropping back.
Figures for 2020 also show consent applications for new subdivisions are also up 25% compared to 2019, reflecting demand for housing.
Mr Pickford says the economic activity is a double-edged sword for DCC staff, who are working hard to meet statutory 20-working day processing timeframes.
"We’re pulling out all the stops to make sure we get through this volume of work as quickly as possible."
All articles and comments on Voxy.co.nz have been submitted by our community of users. Please notify us if you believe an item on this site breaches our community guidelines.
Voxy: Your Voice