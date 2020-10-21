'NZ COVID Tracer booklets available from Council service centres'

Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 - 15:01

Horowhenua District Council is making the NZ COVID Tracer booklet available from its customer services in Levin, Foxton and Shannon.

The NZ COVID Tracer booklet offers a hard copy option for keeping track of where you’ve been, when you were there, and who you met. Mayor Bernie Wanden said the booklet offered a print alternative to the COVID-19 Tracer app.

"It’s important that we all continue to do our bit to keep our family and our community safe from COVID-19 by contact tracing. This booklet is a way you can do that even if you don’t have a smartphone or you don’t feel confident using the NZ COVID Tracer app," he said.

Each booklet has 30 pages and will last for about a month, depending on your lifestyle. The booklets are lightweight and are a convenient size that will fit in most handbags and backpacks. Contact tracing is important to stop any future spread of COVID-19 by making it quicker and easier to trace the contacts of anyone who may have been exposed and break the chain of transmission.

To get the booklet, visit Horowhenua District Council’s customer service centres at Council’s main office, 126 Oxford Street, Levin; Te Awahou Nieuwe Stroom, 92 Main Street, Foxton; or the Shannon Library, Plimmer Terrace, Shannon. You can also download a printable copy of the booklet free from the NZ COVID Tracer booklet page of the covid19.govt.nz website.