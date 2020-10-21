Call for comment on new type of sweetener - FSANZ

Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 - 15:05

Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) is calling for comment on an application to allow an existing sweetener (steviol glycoside) from a new source in the Food Standards Code.

Acting FSANZ CEO Dr Sandra Cuthbert said the steviol glycoside is similar to a range of other steviol glycosides already permitted for use as a food additive in the Food Standards Code but uses a different method of production.

"If approved, this steviol glycoside would be used as a low-calorie sweetener in a range of food products.

"Steviol glycosides are a type of intense sweetener sourced from the South American plant Stevia rebaudiana Bertoni (stevia), but can also be produced by different methods.

"FSANZ has conducted a thorough safety assessment and found no public health or safety concerns with this type of steviol glycoside," Dr Cuthbert said.

The period for comment closes at 6pm (Canberra time) 2 December 2020.

What happens to my feedback?

Submissions will be published to our website as soon as possible after the end of the public comment period.

We will consider all feedback received through this submission process before making a decision on whether to approve the application.

FSANZ's decision will be notified to ministers responsible for food regulation who can ask for a review or agree that the standard should become law.