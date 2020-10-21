Two Strike players share $800,000

Wednesday, 21 October, 2020 - 21:24

Two lucky Strike players from Auckland and Waihi will be starting their long weekend in style after each winning $400,000 with Strike Four in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at New World Waihi in Waihi and on MyLotto to a player from Auckland.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night where the jackpot will be $5 million.

Lotto First Division will be $1 million on Saturday night.

Bellyful is a charity that prepares and delivers free, home-cooked meals to families with babies or young children, who have little or no social support. Over the last 11 years, Bellyful volunteers have provided over 147,500 meals to 27,500 families up and down the country. With 100% of Lotto NZ profits returned to local communities, every time you play a Lotto NZ game, you’re a Kiwi helping deliver nourishing meals to families all around Aotearoa.

At Alert Level 1, Lotto NZ counters across the country will be open, and will continue to follow the Government’s health and safety guidelines. For more information, please visit: https://mylotto.co.nz/covid-19

Anyone who bought their ticket from New World Waihi should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.