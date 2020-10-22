Renovation for St Andrews Library - Hamilton City Council

Thursday, 22 October, 2020 - 10:16

St Andrews Library is set for a spruce up.

The renovation project includes interior and exterior painting, new signage, furniture and shelving and installation of a new fire system. The library will be closed for two weeks from 16 November and will reopen on 30 November.

Hamilton City Libraries Director Stephen Pennruscoe said staff looked for a way to complete the work without disrupting customers but the fastest and most efficient option was to temporarily close.

The after-hours return slot will remain open during the renovation and customers can also return and borrow books at other library branches.

Mr Pennruscoe said the fire system had to be replaced for compliance reasons, which created an opportunity for other improvements.

"I’m sure our community will be pleased with the result. We’ll have a larger, refreshed library with more room to expand our collection and for public programmes like our popular Wriggle and Rhyme sessions for pre-schoolers."

The renovation includes layout changes to bring the area currently used for a community room into the main library space.

The St Andrews Library renovation is a renewals project budgeted through the 2018-28 Long-Term Plan. Renewals projects focus on looking after existing assets to make sure they are still working well for the community.