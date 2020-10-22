Feedback sought on Property Data Management Framework - LINZ

Thursday, 22 October, 2020 - 10:32

We are seeking feedback on our Property Data Management Framework (PMDF) discussion paper.

The framework identifies five key aspects of a property and describes how to translate the aspects into recognised digital data. The framework then presents a model that connects the data together.

Jan Pierce, LINZ’s Deputy Chief Executive Location Information, says the discussion paper is a key step in supporting the translation and connecting of property data.

"The response following the Christchurch earthquakes identified the need for a framework that provides well-defined, reliable, and accurate property data relationships," says Ms Pierce.

"We also discovered that a wide cross-section of stakeholders had issues with the way property information is connected across New Zealand."

"Now we’ve tested the framework’s model and incorporated feedback from focus groups, we want professionals responsible for property data at management and technical levels to review the PDMF and let us know their feedback," Ms Pierce says.

Consultation is open until Friday 31 March 2021. Feedback will be incorporated into the discussion paper and a final Framework will be published in 2021.