Spare time? Spare room? - CORR

Thursday, 22 October, 2020 - 13:30

If you have spare time or a spare room then you are the target audience for a campaign launching this week by the Central Otago Recovery Response (CORR) group.

CORR was formed mid-year and is comprised of about 40 leaders of business, social agencies and community groups, who meet on a monthly basis (both virtually and in person) to raise and discuss emerging issues and put plans in place to minimise and mitigate the negative impacts of COVID-19 for the Central Otago district.

The ‘Spare Time, Spare Room’ campaign is one of the group’s first activations is targeting locals, and their friends and family from out of the district, to be a solution to the predicted seasonal labour shortage.

At the peak of demand in December, Central Otago requires approximately 5000 seasonal workers to assist in the horticulture and viticulture sectors for the summer season. These workers would normally be sourced through the government-backed RSE scheme, international backpackers and, to a lesser extent, local youth.

Due to COVID-19 New Zealand’s international borders remain closed and central government has indicated it is highly unlikely RSE workers will be allowed into the country for this summer.

"Why target locals and their friends and family?" says Covid Recovery Manager Dylan Rushbrook. "For one, it’s about us looking and supporting local first. We are hoping that locals who may be looking for work, or who may be working reduced hours, part-time, or even our many fit and able retirees, will consider filling that spare time by filling a vacancy on a local orchard or vineyard. Every little bit helps keep our economy moving, and right now that is critical.

"We also know that the short-term nature of the work means New Zealanders are unlikely to move permanently and there is a shortage of accommodation so looking closer to home is key.

"If spare time isn’t something you have, then we’re encouraging our community to think about offering up a spare room to friends or family for the summer who want to come and lend a hand. Share your little piece of our Central Otago paradise by making up that spare bed. We’re calling on Central Otago locals to invite their friends and family to come and experience a Central Otago summer ‘working holiday’."

Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan says he plans to work in an orchard while council is closed over summer "because this is really an ‘all hands to the pump’ situation for our community".

"Lockdown showed our resilience and it is again time for us to come together to stare down a problem that is going to affect us all. If we don’t get the fruit off the trees and vines, we will see a huge amount of money lost to our economy; something none of us can afford in these times. This could result in job losses across the board, shops and businesses closing and so on.

"So spare a moment and think ‘how can I help?’ Do you have some spare time to work in an orchard, packhouse or winery? Do you have a spare room for a boarder for a few weeks or do you have a relative who could come to Central for summer and help us with our problem?

We are all in this together, and together, we will prevail."

Go to centralotagonz.com/seasonal-work to learn more about seasonal work opportunities.