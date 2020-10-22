Working together results in a win for district's biodiversity - council

Thursday, 22 October, 2020 - 14:39

What started as an episode of non-compliance has, with hard work and a great deal of good faith on both sides led to a positive outcome for one of the more pristine and beautiful parts of Waitaki. Lake Ohau station staff found themselves on the wrong side of the Waitaki district’s regulatory processes earlier this year after clearing indigenous vegetation without a resource consent.

"Protecting our unique biodiversity is a big part of what we are here to do," said Heritage, Environment and Regulatory Group Manager Lichelle Guyan, "It’s a significant part of council’s charter as the legislative guardians of the things we all love: whether you’re a farmer, hunter, tramping enthusiast or cyclist."

After the Council raised the issues of non-compliance, the landowner entered into a constructive dialogue with Council, and a solution was then able to be found, with Lake Ohau station committing to increase the areas within the property already protected as reserve and offering a donation to the council’s biodiversity fund, something that is seen as being the best outcome and resulting in a now- strengthened council-community partnership which will add to what is already there; protect, educate and safeguard this pristine part of the Waitaki valley, so beloved by the public as a place for recreation.

"We would much rather seek out solutions that provide the greatest net benefit to the environment following a breach, rather than take punitive measures through the Courts simply because they are available to us," said Chief Executive Fergus Power , "and I commend the team for working so effectively to achieve this."

The money will top up an existing contestable funding pool which environmentally-focused community groups may apply for.