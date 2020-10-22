Massey awarded a third of 2020 Rutherford Discovery Fellowships

Thursday, 22 October, 2020 - 15:12

Three Massey academics have been awarded Rutherford Discovery Fellowships, enabling them to focus on their cutting-edge research for the next five years.

One of New Zealand’s most prestigious fellowships, the Rutherford Discovery Fellowship is only awarded to ten applicants throughout New Zealand annually and Massey has received roughly a third of the total awards this year.

Massey recipients are:

Dr Siautu Alefaio-Tugia: School of Psychology - ‘Redefining the humanitarian landscape: Pacific-diasporic disaster resilience’.

Dr Gabor Kereszturi: School of Agriculture and Environment - ‘Caught in action - volcano surveillance with hyperspectral remote sensing’.

Dr Libby Liggins: School of Natural and Computational Sciences - ‘Tohu of change for Aotearoa New Zealand’s marine biodiversity’

While many fellowships are awarded to those with established careers, the Rutherford Discovery Fellowships are designed specifically to nurture and encourage academics earlier in their career development in Aotearoa.

Established 10 years ago, the Rutherford Discovery Fellowships seek to attract, retain and develop New Zealand’s most talented researchers and support their career by helping them to establish a track record for future research leadership.

Dr Liggins one of the successful candidates says it is an immense privilege to receive a Rutherford Discovery Fellowship.

"It validates for me personally, that my research efforts are recognised and my aspirations for New Zealand’s future are valued.

"I am excited about progressing this research, generating new knowledge, connecting with communities and other researchers in New Zealand and overseas."

To apply, candidates had to outline their research plans and share a comprehensive leadership statement about themselves, their discipline and how they intend to develop themselves in order to be a leader for New Zealand in their area.

Dr Liggins says the Rutherford Discovery Fellowships are unique in that they invest in the vision of individuals: "For me, I am at the career stage where I have a clear view of what my research trajectory and contribution could be, but to follow this trajectory would require concentrated research effort and time that only this fellowship scheme provides."

This year, all three applicants interviewed were successful in their bid for the fellowship, and in 2019 Massey had five candidates who were all successful.

Massey Provost Professor Giselle Byrnes says this continued representation in the awards shows Massey’s pedigree in this area and is a huge achievement for both the academics and the university.

"Having almost a third of the awards going to Massey researchers is a great reflection of the importance we place on supporting our early career academics and it showcases the truly ground-breaking excellent research being produced at Massey University.

"The real value of the Rutherford Discovery Fellowship is that it encourages a focused period of time, allowing research outputs to be shared with a broad audience so that people can really see the benefit of investing in research and science."