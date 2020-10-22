Swabs to be collected from crew on Ken Rei vessel, Napier - HBDHB

Thursday, 22 October, 2020 - 15:46

The Doctors, Napier has been contracted by the Ken Rei ship’s charter company to test and collect COVID-19 swabs from the crew on-board this vessel anchored at sea, near Napier, this afternoon.

A helicopter will land on the ship, weather permitting later today, with a team from The Doctors who would collect swabs from the crew.

Preparation for this along with safety training for the medical team had been happening over the past two days.

Medical Officer of Health Rachel Eyre said this was a private agreement between the two organisations and there had been no requirement from the DHB or the Ministry of Health to gather the swabs.

However, Dr Eyre said from a public health intelligence perspective the results would be useful information.

The Ministry of Health would be informed of any positive result.