Auckland's Eastern Busway will deliver for generations to come - Fletcher

Thursday, 22 October, 2020 - 16:24

Delivering critical transport infrastructure that connects communities in New Zealand’s biggest city is the driver behind Fletcher Construction’s partnership with Acciona on the Eastern Busway project which was announced today, says Chief Executive Peter Reidy.

Fletcher Construction’s partnership with Acciona, AECOM and Jacobs was selected by Auckland Transport as the Preferred Alliance Partner for stages 2, 3 and 4 of the project - the final stages of the $1.4b Eastern Busway project which includes dedicated busways, cycleways and footpaths to reduce travel times and congestion in the city.

The design, consent and construct project is expected to be delivered in 2025.

"We are pleased and proud to be playing our part in such a transformational transport project for Auckland," says Peter Reidy.

"To do this with Acciona, our partners in the Puhoi to Warkworth SH1 extension, brings experience, international best practice and a deep understanding of New Zealand infrastructure to the project.

"The team will have a strong focus on safety, local employment, sustainability and social outcomes as this is much more than just building a busway. Some of our most senior leaders on the project live in the area and know only too well what a difference this dedicated travel route will make to communities and commuting times.

"Our purpose at Fletcher Construction is delivering for generations to come. Auckland Transport is doing exactly that with the Eastern Busway and we are excited to be part of that plan," Peter Reidy says.

Acciona’s Australia and New Zealand Chief Executive Bede Noonan says: "We are thrilled to continue our strong partnership with Fletcher Construction, delivering critical public infrastructure projects in New Zealand. Acciona’s global experience in delivery of public infrastructure combined with Fletcher’s on the ground expertise will ensure this project is world class."