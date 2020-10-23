15 degree temperature drop expected by Labour Day Monday

Friday, 23 October, 2020 - 08:07

Saturday will be over 10 degrees above normal in some South Island locations. By Monday daytime highs will be up to 15 degrees lower as a cold change heads north.

The sub-tropical and northerly flow - which will linger in northern NZ for another week (for the most part) will peak in the South Island on Saturday.

Daytime highs will climb into the mid-20s (maybe late 20s) and see both islands well above normal for this time of the year.

It's not just the highs either - overnight lows will also be over 8 degrees above normal on Saturday night as the warm winds continue on.

By Labour Day Monday the cold change arrives in the south. Gore, for example, has a high of up to 23 this Saturday and Sunday, but Monday is 11 degrees.

Dunedin has an even bigger Labour Day Monday temperature drop. The city will be up to 25 degrees C on Sunday then only 10 degrees on Monday.

For HOURLY temperatures for 10 days our in your location - or where you're heading this long weekend, we have EVERY single part of New Zealand covered (more forecasts than Government owned Niwa, MetService and MetOcean combined). Visit www.RuralWeather.co.nz and www.WeatherWatch.co.nz.