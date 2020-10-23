Former nurse and early childhood teacher honoured

Friday, 23 October, 2020 - 09:29

Former nurse Dr Janice Wenn and early childhood teacher Braidie Heberley have received special UCOL awards recognising their contributions to the Wairarapa community.

They were presented their awards at a well-attended Business Wairarapa event, hosted by UCOL.

Dr Janice Wenn received UCOL’s highest honorary award, the Honorary Fellow Award, for her service to MÄori health over a career that has spanned more than six decades.

Dr Wenn started her career as a nurse in the 1950s and went on to help develop national strategies for addressing MÄori health issues and improving healthcare access. Dr Wenn was instrumental in establishing Whaiora Whanui in 1998, after the people of Papawai Marae decided to create a health service that would reduce health inequities and empower whÄnau.

UCOL Early Childhood Education graduate Braidie Heberley received the Young Alumni Award, which recognises significant accomplishments of UCOL alumni aged 35 or under.

Heberley graduated from UCOL with a National Certificate in Early Childhood Education and Care in 2009 and went on to complete a teaching degree through Te Tari Puna oro o Aotearoa (now known as Te Rito Maioha).

Now the Lead Educator at Ko Te Aroha Children's Centre, Heberley is spearheading a national pilot programme focused on supporting children who have been through or are going through trauma. Heberley also mentors Early Childhood Education students at UCOL and supports Makoura students transitioning into the workforce.