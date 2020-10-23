QLDC to introduce changes to kerbside recycling services

Friday, 23 October, 2020 - 11:07

From 1 December, Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) will be changing the types of plastics accepted in yellow kerbside bins to ones that can be recycled onshore in New Zealand.

Only plastic numbers 1, 2 and 5 will be accepted for recycling. This includes material collected in the yellow kerbside bins or through commercial collections.

Plastic packaging with the numbers 3, 4, 6 and 7 along with bottles made from coloured plastic type 1 (PET), meat trays, punnets, biscuit trays and also pizza boxes will no longer be accepted for recycling in the yellow kerbside bins.

QLDC General Manager Property and Infrastructure Peter Hansby said the change is being made to align with New Zealand’s commitment to move away from hard-to-recycle plastics and to contribute towards better regulation of the international trade in plastic waste.

"By opting for high-value plastics which can be processed right here in New Zealand, we can be confident in a clear supply chain and improved environmental and social outcomes. It also shows our commitment to achieving our zero waste vision, helping make the Queenstown Lakes District a cleaner, more environmentally friendly place to live and visit."

"Plastic numbers 1, 2 and 5 make up the majority of plastic materials put in the district’s yellow mixed recycling bins and can be reprocessed in New Zealand. Clear PET bottles (plastic number 1) are sent to Flight Plastics in Wellington where they are repurposed into food grade packaging, while HDPE and PP (numbers 2 and 5) go to Comspec in Christchurch for reprocessing," he said.

Other materials such as meat trays, punnets and biscuit trays will only be accepted for onshoreprocessing from Councils with an optical sorter to ensure only PET plastic is received for reprocessing. Currently our district does not have an optical sorter at the Materials Recovery Facility but this will form part of recycling plant upgrades planned for the future. We are also no longer accepting pizza boxes as these cannot be recycled due to grease and food contamination, only clean cardboard and paper can be made into new products.

Mr Hansby said there were a number of ways residents could get ready for the changes including considering simple swaps that avoid this type packaging altogether.

"Next time you’re doing your grocery shopping, take a quick look in your trolley and see if you could swap plastic for glass or tin which can be easily recycled."

"Make it part of your shopping routine to check which numbers of plastic you are currently buying to get familiar with the plastic number code. If you are purchasing numbers 3, 4, 6, 7 or bottles made from coloured plastic type 1 (PET), meat trays, punnets and biscuit trays, consider how these could be reduced or replaced. If you can’t swap an item for glass or tin, see if you can exchange it for a product packaged in plastics 1, 2 and 5. We also encourage you to reuse plastic containers to store leftovers or dry goods like pasta or rice. Making these simple changes as well as being conscious about the way you recycle have a big impact on the environment, he said.

Residents will soon be receiving an information pack outlining the changes. Further details can be found at www.qldc.govt.nz/recycling-changes